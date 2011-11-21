OTTAWA Nov 21 Canada will immediately ban the
export to Iran of all goods used in the petrochemical, oil and
gas industry as part of an international sanctions package, the
government said on Monday.
The ban will not apply to contracts entered into before
Nov. 22 this year, Foreign Minister John Baird said in a
statement.
Canada - which acted together with the United States and
Britain - also prohibited financial transactions with Iran,
subject to certain unspecified exceptions.
