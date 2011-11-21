OTTAWA Nov 21 Canada will immediately ban the export to Iran of all goods used in the petrochemical, oil and gas industry as part of an international sanctions package, the government said on Monday.

The ban will not apply to contracts entered into before Nov. 22 this year, Foreign Minister John Baird said in a statement.

Canada - which acted together with the United States and Britain - also prohibited financial transactions with Iran, subject to certain unspecified exceptions. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)