* U.S. GAO says Daelim had Iran energy investment and U.S.
govt contract
* Daelim says Iran project only for construction, contract
predates U.S. sanctions
* GAO has given report to State Dept; State Dept, other
agencies would rule on sanctions
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 A South Korean construction
company reported to have recently engaged in Iran's energy
sector had a contract with the U.S. government even as Tehran
came under pressure for its disputed nuclear program, a U.S.
government watchdog said on Monday.
Daelim Industrial Co had a nearly $1.5 million
U.S. government contract to build family housing at a military
base in South Korea at some point between mid-2011 and late
2012, the General Accountability Office said in a report on
Monday. The GAO is the investigative arm of Congress.
Under U.S. sanctions law, any foreign company that has an
investment in Iran's energy sector equal to or greater than $20
million is subject to punishments including being cut off from
the U.S. financial system. Such companies should also be denied
contracts with the U.S. government, it says. The GAO did not say
how much Daelim's investments in Iranian energy were worth.
The U.S. sanctions aim to hinder Tehran's nuclear program,
which the West believes is enriching uranium that could be used
to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Iran denies.
The sanctions law signed in August gave the Obama
administration the authority to punish companies that help Iran
develop its energy resources, an important source of revenue for
the country.
Daelim was one of at least seven companies from China,
India, South Korea and South Africa that continued to have
investments in Iran in 2012, the GAO said in December, in a
report required by a U.S. sanctions law.
A Daelim spokesman in Seoul said the company was simply
completing a construction project in Iran that predated the U.S.
sanctions.
He added that the building contract did not constitute an
investment in Iran's energy sector, as stipulated in the U.S.
sanctions law, and that Daelim had not signed any new contracts
in the Islamic Republic since 2010.
Daelim, which the GAO said had helped to develop Iran's
South Pars gas fields and a liquefied natural gas project in
Tombak, was the only one of the companies found also to hold a
contract with the U.S. government, the GAO said on Monday.
The GAO has not determined whether the activities of the
companies are sanctionable, a determination that would be made
by the State Department and other agencies. The GAO provided a
copy of the report to the State Department, which declined to
comment.