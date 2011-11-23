Nov 23 (Adds quote, background, links)
AMSTERDAM Nov 23 The Netherlands wants to
extend the scope of European Union sanctions against Iran to
include measures against its central bank to stop certain types
of money flows, the Dutch foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Uri Rosenthal said Iran's cash and gold transactions that
bypass existing sanctions should be stopped, key government
officials should be put on a sanctions list and new sanctions
for Iran's oil and gas sector should be considered.
The European Union agreed in principle on Tuesday to
sanction some 200 Iranian people, companies and organisations,
adding to measures imposed by the United States, Britain and
Canada due to suspicions that Iran is trying to develop nuclear
weapons.
Iran dismissed the latest raft of sanctions, saying such
steps would only intensify Iranian popular support for a nuclear
programme it insists is solely for peaceful purposes.
"The minister is very worried about Iran's role in the
region. In addition, the IAEA (International Atomic Energy
Agency) is very worried the country is engaging in operations
which are needed to make an atomic bomb," Rosenthal's ministry
said in a statement.
"The (European Union) council of ministers should take on
Dec. 1 the decision to take these sanctions which should hit the
Iranian government in the heart," the ministry said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and Mark
Heinrich)