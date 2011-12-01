(Repeats item to close series, no changes to text)
BRUSSELS Dec 1 European Union governments
agreed on Thursday to examine sanctions against Iran's energy
sector as part of a broad push to increase financial pressure on
Tehran over its nuclear programme.
After agreeing to extend a list of people and entities
affected by EU sanctions, foreign ministers of EU governments
said that the energy sector was among other areas where new
measures could be introduced, as well as the financial and
transport sectors.
"The Council agreed to broaden existing sanctions by
examining, in close coordination with international partners,
additional measures including measures aimed at severely
affecting the Iranian financial system, in the transport sector,
in the energy sector," they said.
Ministers said a decision would be taken no later than by
their next meeting in January.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and David Brunnstrom)