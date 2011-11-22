BRUSSELS Nov 22 European Union
governments agreed in principle on Tuesday to extend sanctions
against Iran by adding some 200 names to a target list of people
and entities, diplomats said.
The decision will be formally approved at a meeting of EU
foreign ministers on Dec. 1, they said. Companies and
organisations included will face EU asset freezes, and officials
will be banned from travelling to the EU.
In addition to extending the sanctions list, EU governments
are also expected to discuss in the coming days proposals by
France and Britain on targeting the Iranian central bank. France
also wants to target the oil industry.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Luke Baker; Writing by Justyna
Pawlak; Editing by Louise Ireland)