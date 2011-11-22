(Adds details, quotes)
BRUSSELS Nov 22 European Union
governments agreed in principle on Tuesday to extend sanctions
against Iran by adding some 200 names to a target list of people
and entities in an effort to add pressure on Tehran over its
nuclear programme, diplomats said.
The decision will be formally approved at a meeting of EU
foreign ministers on Dec. 1, they said.
"The silent procedure went through, it's done," said one EU
diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. He was referring
to a procedure that allows EU governments to reach agreements on
various policies.
European companies will be banned from doing business with
the listed firms and organisations, while officials will be
subject to asset freezes and visa bans.
EU diplomats can, in theory, tweak the target list during
further discussions in the coming days, and the final list of
names will be made public after the formal approval.
In addition to extending the sanctions list, EU governments
are also expected to discuss proposals by France and Britain for
further sanctions, such as targeting the Iranian central bank.
France also wants to target the oil industry.
If agreed, such moves could also be formally approved next
week, diplomats have said.
France said on Tuesday it was pushing hard to persuade its
EU counterparts to move quickly on its proposal.
On Monday, the United States, Britain and Canada announced
new measures against Iran's energy and financial sectors, in
response to a Nov. 8 International Atomic Energy Agency report
that presented intelligence suggesting Iran had worked on
designing an atomic bomb.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Luke Baker; Writing by Justyna
Pawlak; Editing by Jon Hemming)