Feb 6 A European Union court has ruled that EU governments should lift sanctions against one of Iran's largest banks, Bank Saderat, in a decision that could complicate European efforts to impose economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the EU's General Court said the bloc has failed to provide sufficient evidence that Bank Saderat was involved in the Iranian nuclear programme when the bloc targeted it with sanctions in July 2010.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Angus MacSwan)