SEOUL Dec 5 A senior U.S. official on
Monday said the situation over Iran's nuclear programme was
becoming increasingly worrying and an urgent diplomatic solution
needs to be found.
The United States and Israel have not ruled out military
action against Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomacy fails to
resolve a dispute over a programme they suspect is aimed at
developing atomic weapons.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says it would
respond to any strike by attacking Israel and U.S. interests in
the Gulf.
"Iran is violating international obligations and norms. It
is becoming a pariah state," Robert Einhorn, the U.S. State
Department senior adviser for non-proliferation and arms
control, told a news conference in the South Korean capital.
"The situation in Iran has become more and more worrisome.
The timeline for its nuclear programme is beginning to get
shorter, so it is important we take these strong steps on an
urgent basis.
"If we do not, pressures will grow for much stronger
actions. The U.S. favours a diplomatic solution pressure, but if
we cannot achieve a diplomatic solution soon, inevitably
interests will grow in a different kind of solution. That is why
we need to act soon."
Iran's nuclear ambitions, its claim to have shot down a U.S.
spy drone in its airspace on Sunday and last week's storming of
the British embassy in Tehran by protesters has contributed to a
sharp increase in tensions in the region.
He said enforcing sanctions would force Iran to negotiate
seriously.
Western nations last week significantly tightened sanctions
against Iran, with the European Union expanding an Iranian
blacklist and the U.S. Senate passing a measure that could
severely disrupt Iran's oil income.
Einhorn said the latest round of sanctions do not include
crude oil imports, crucial to energy-starved economies like
South Korea.
"But we discourage countries from continuing to import crude
oil in large quantities," added Einhorn, acknowledging that at
the present time "pressure was tight" on the oil market.
"We are conscious of energy security needs of countries like
the Republic of Korea and don't want to interfere with those
needs," he said, of Asia's fourth largest economy.
Einhorn said he had received a positive response during
talks with South Korean officials about tightening sanctions,
adding Seoul was considering what additional measures to take.
(Reporting by Jeremy Laurence, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)