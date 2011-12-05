(Recasts)
By Jeremy Laurence
SEOUL Dec 5 A senior U.S. official urged
energy-starved South Korea to cut imports of Iranian
petrochemicals and reduce crude oil imports from the Gulf state,
as Washington applies more pressure on Tehran.
Iran's nuclear ambitions, its claim to have shot down a U.S.
spy drone in its airspace on Sunday and last week's storming of
the British embassy in Tehran by protesters have contributed to
a sharp increase in tension in the region.
Robert Einhorn, the U.S. State Department senior adviser for
non-proliferation and arms control, warned that Iran's nuclear
programme was becoming increasingly worrying and an urgent
diplomatic solution needed to be found.
Einhorn told a news conference in Seoul the United States
had been in contact with South Korea to discourage imports of
petrochemicals, but stopped short of suggesting specific
sanctions.
South Korean sources said last month that Seoul might ban
petrochemical imports from Tehran, although admitted the measure
would have only limited impact.
South Korea imported $350 million in Iranian petrochemicals
last year, while exporting $450 million of its petrochemicals to
Iran. That would represent a small part of South Korea's global
trade in petrochemicals, which last year totalled $49 billion.
Einhorn said Washington had not asked Seoul, the world's
fifth-largest crude importer, to stop purchases of crude oil
from Iran. South Korea imports about 10 percent of its crude
from Tehran.
"But we discourage countries from continuing to import crude
oil in large quantities," added Einhorn, acknowledging that at
the present time "pressure was tight" on the oil market.
"We are conscious of energy security needs of countries like
the Republic of Korea and don't want to interfere with those
needs," he said of Asia's fourth largest economy.
Einhorn said he had received a positive response during
talks with South Korean officials about tightening sanctions,
adding Seoul was considering what additional measures to take.
Western nations last week significantly tightened sanctions
against Iran, with the European Union expanding an Iranian
blacklist and the U.S. Senate passing a measure that could
severely disrupt Iran's oil income.
"Iran is violating international obligations and norms. It
is becoming a pariah state," Einhorn said.
"The situation in Iran has become more and more worrisome.
The timeline for its nuclear programme is beginning to get
shorter, so it is important we take these strong steps on an
urgent basis.
"If we do not, pressures will grow for much stronger
actions. The U.S. favours a diplomatic solution pressure, but if
we cannot achieve a diplomatic solution soon, inevitably
interests will grow in a different kind of solution. That is why
we need to act soon."
The United States and Israel have not ruled out military
action against Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomacy fails to
resolve a dispute over a programme they suspect is aimed at
developing atomic weapons.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says its
nuclear programme is for energy purposes only. It says it would
respond to any strike by attacking Israel and U.S. interests in
the Gulf.
(Reporting by Jeremy Laurence; Editing by Nick Macfie)