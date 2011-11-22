* EU agrees to new travel bans, asset seizures
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 22 The European Union agreed
in principle on Tuesday to sanction some 200 Iranian people,
companies and organisations, adding to measures imposed by the
United States, Britain and Canada due to suspicions that Iran
is trying to develop nuclear weapons.
Iran dismissed the latest raft of sanctions, saying such
steps would only intensify Iranian popular support for a nuclear
programme it insists is solely for peaceful purposes.
But analysts said Iran's leadership may have underestimated
Western resolve and over-played its familiar hardline brand of
brinkmanship, making it hard for them to reach a compromise.
"The regime is very worried about a military strike. They
have mishandled the issue and it is now very difficult for them
to reach any kind of compromise," said a senior European
diplomat in Tehran, who asked not to be named.
"Also they are worried about a spread of the Arab Spring
into Iran and cannot risk more economic pressure that can cause
street protests," the diplomat said.
The ratcheting up of pressure on Iran follows a Nov. 8
report by the International Atomic Energy Agency which presented
intelligence suggesting Iran had worked on designing an atomic
bomb and may still be secretly carrying out related research.
Iran said the report was "politically motivated".
Once the EU decision is formally approved by foreign
ministers on Dec. 1, European companies will be banned from
doing business with the listed firms and organisations, while
individuals will be subject to asset freezes and visa bans. The
news helped push benchmark Brent crude above $108.
The EU move follows a coordinated tightening of the
sanctions by the United States, Britain and Canada on Monday.
The United States named Iran as an area of "primary money
laundering concern," a step designed to dissuade non-U.S. banks
from dealing with it; blacklisted 11 entities suspected of
aiding its nuclear programs; and expanded sanctions to target
companies that aid its oil and petrochemical industries.
Britain banned all its financial institutions from doing
business with Iran, including the Iranian central bank, and
Canada said it would ban the export of all goods used in Iran's
petrochemical, oil and gas industries and "block virtually all
transactions with Iran," also including the central bank.
The new measures would add to the cost Iranians pay for all
their international trade, but would not be enough to persuade
Iran's leaders to change their course.
"It is going to be a complication, but I still think that
the impact will be marginal," said David Butter, regional
director at the Economist Intelligence Unit in London.
FRANCE PUSHING HARD
U.S. and EU sanctions passed in 2010 already stopped most
Western banks dealing with Iran and pressure from Washington
made it temporarily impossible for Indian oil buyers to pay for
some $5 billion of Iranian oil earlier this year.
Washington however stopped short of targeting Iran's central
bank, a step that would have cut it off from the global
financial system meaning it would not be able to receive
payments for its oil. Cutting off crude from Iran, the world's
fifth biggest exporter, would send oil prices skyrocketing and
jeopardise U.S. and European economic recovery.
France meanwhile, has yet to impose its own new sanctions,
but is pushing hard for a unified Western response to sanction
Iran's central bank and stop imports of Iranian oil.
"France believes unprecedented sanctions have to be taken to
convince Iran that it makes the strategic choice of a sincere
negotiation and to put into action its international
obligations," French Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero
told a news briefing.
While the United States stopped buying Iranian crude in the
1990s, there is less appetite elsewhere in the West for the
French proposal of a wider import ban, with British sources
saying London's latest measures were not meant to target oil.
Asked if France would simply halt its oil imports if a
common position could not be found, Valero said: "If we find
ourselves alone, we'll have to see. But we won't be on our own."
The head of the National Iranian Oil Company said in any
case he had no fear of losing EU markets.
"Iran's crude exports to the countries that are members of
the European Union are very small," Ahmed Ghalehbani said on the
Iranian Oil Ministry website.
"There are various countries that want Iran's oil and the
Islamic Republic of Iran does not have any concerns about
European countries not buying its oil," he said.
RUSSIA OPPOSES NEW SANCTIONS
The piecemeal Western adoption of unilateral sanctions
reflects the difficulty of persuading Russia and China not to
veto further measures at the U.N. Security Council, where they
have supported four previous sanctions resolutions against Iran.
Russia issued a sharply worded statement on Tuesday
underscoring its longstanding opposition to sanctions beyond
those endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.
"We again underline that the Russian Federation considers
such extraterritorial measures unacceptable and contradictory to
international law," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich said in the statement.
"Such practices ... seriously complicate efforts for
constructive dialogue with Tehran," Lukashevich said.
Russia has significant commercial ties with Iran. Analysts
say Moscow sees less risk than the West of Tehran acquiring
nuclear weapons in the forseeable future, and uses its ties with
Iran as a lever in relations with the United States.
While there has been increased media talk of a possible
Israeli or U.S. military strike on Iran in response to its
nuclear programme, lacking conclusive evidence that the Islamic
Republic is indeed building an atomic bomb, Western states are
likely to stick to diplomacy and economic measures.
"The route that continues to be taken and favoured by the
international community when dealing with Iran is very much one
of applying pressure and a desire to return to the negotiating
table," said Marie Bos, Middle East analyst for Control Risks
Group, a consultancy firm.
"We still feel at this stage that the scenario of a military
strike remains an unlikely one."
(Writing by Jon Hemming)