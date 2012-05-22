* UAE faces fine balancing act over sanctions
By Marcus George
DUBAI, May 22 An Iranian crewman climbed down
from the cabin of the ship and shuffled over to the fence that
separated the public road from the quayside.
"Sanctions?" he said, surprised by the question. "No. They
aren't a problem for us."
Flicking the ash from his cigarette, he pointed to the souk
clinging to the side of the dock, a smattering of stores doing
an active business selling household goods, clay pots and garden
plants brought by boat from Iran to the United Arab Emirates.
The legal transportation of such goods by rudimentary
timber-built ships that chug slowly across the Gulf is at the
bottom end of the food chain in trade between the two countries.
But even this is facing more intrusive monitoring.
"They now search us regularly for illegal items, drugs, that
kind of thing," the boatman said, his voice tinged with
tiredness from the 20-hour crossing.
The stepped-up monitoring is a small part of the UAE's drive
to enforce elements of tough new sanctions imposed by the United
States against Iran to squeeze the life-blood out of its economy
and force the clerical leadership into a nuclear agreement.
A further round of nuclear talks between Iran and world
powers is set to take place in Baghdad on Wednesday after
negotiations resumed in April.
The United States and its allies suspect Iran is using its
nuclear activities to hide its attempts to develop a weapons
capability, but Tehran maintains its activities are purely
peaceful.
Under diplomatic pressure from Washington, the Emirati
authorities have quietly imposed some stringent measures that
have caused damage to its thriving trade with Iran. Letters of
credit from Iranian financial institutions are now almost
useless and some Iranian nationals complain of having their
local bank accounts closed.
A DIPLOMATIC VIEW
In the peaceful surrounds of Iran's Abu Dhabi embassy, a
handsome building in the Persian Safavid style, Iranian
ambassador Mohammad Reza Fayyaz refused to be drawn on the
current balancing act between Iran and the Emirates.
"As a diplomat, you have good days and bad days," he
offered, without elaborating. Instead he launched into a tirade
about how embargoes against Iran have failed.
"Can you give me one example of something that Iran has not
been able to achieve during 32 years of sanctions?" he asked
over tea and pistachios.
"We are an embargoed nation. And of course we will not die
from hunger," Fayyaz said, his voice rising as he spoke. "We are
capable of improving everything in Iran that is subject to
sanctions."
He asserted that despite attempts by the United States and
its allies to cut Iran's financial links off with the outside
work, Iranian banks continued to operate without significant
problems - especially in "the East".
It was all part of the West's "dark dossier towards us", he
said. If it wanted to regain the trust of the Iranian people, it
needed to lift sanctions as soon as possible.
Oft-mentioned grievances include the West's historic
meddling in Iranian politics, supporting Iran's shah and
providing military assistance to Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein
during the Iran-Iraq war.
In recent decades such talk has instilled an almost
pathological conviction among many Iranians that Western
countries are responsible for many negative events in Iran.
"This is a historic opportunity," Fayyaz concluded,
referring to the forthcoming Baghdad talks.
EXPECTATIONS
In Dubai's international financial centre, glamorous,
well-heeled and Westernised Iranians mingled in the crisp white
confines of the city's newest art gallery, dedicated to Iranian
art and owned by a Tehran-based company, on its opening night.
As the champagne flowed, the guests - some sporting tuxedos
and ball gowns - purred over works that fused modern
contemporary art with Iranian motifs.
The evening at the Rira gallery seemed an orbit away from
concerns about nuclear proliferation and sanctions.
Yet those issues were never far from people's minds.
"Do you know how much a bottle of my favourite whiskey costs
in Tehran now?" asked one hip young advertising executive who
had a taste for Johnny Walker Red Label. "Two hundred dollars.
That's sanctions for you."
Another guest visiting from Tehran was optimistic that
Wednesday's nuclear talks would be a big step toward averting
military action against Iran.
"Iran is hurting but the Middle East simply cannot face any
more disruption," he said between canapes. "The West can't
stomach more war."
While much of the UAE's Iranian population harbour gripes
about the Islamic Republic, they remain vociferously opposed to
sanctions.
An Iranian general trader outlined what he said was growing
distrust of Western nations. "Sanctions are changing Iranians'
behaviour. Does the West really have any right to do this?"
Criticism of the West and the UAE is a regular topic of
conversation among many Iranians in Dubai. They cite examples of
Iranians being asked to close bank accounts and forced to
withdraw from business deals because of their nationality as
clear cases of 'Iranophobia'.
Some Iranians feel sanctions are needed to force Iran's
religious leadership into reform, however.
"I really hope they bring Iran out of this situation and
take away this cage around people," said one executive of a
large Iranian media enterprise who did not want to be named.
"It could be a new horizon," he added referring to the
Baghdad meeting.
Even he harboured concerns about the real motives of the
United States and Europe, however.
"The current environment of fear helps Western countries
sell weapons around the region. They profited before sanctions
and benefit with them."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)