By Marcus George
DUBAI, July 1 Iran dismissed a European Union
oil embargo which took effect on Sunday and said it was fully
prepared to counter the impact of sanctions with a $150 billion
war chest of foreign reserves.
The EU ban on crude imports is part of a push by Western
countries aimed at choking Iran's export earnings to try to
force it to curb a nuclear programme they fear includes weapons
development. Tehran says it has no such plan.
"All possible options have been planned in government to
counter sanctions and we are fully prepared to deal with them,"
Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said in comments on the ministry's
website.
Qasemi said Iranian oil was still being sold on
international markets and that oil importers would be the big
losers if a blockade leads to price rises.
The United States also has sanctions in place, although it
has spared all 20 of Iran's major oil buyers from measures
against them for dealing in Iranian crude for now.
The European Union banned new contracts for imports of
Iranian crude in January, but allowed existing ones to continue
until July 1. The embargo also covers transporting Iranian crude
or insuring shippers who are carrying it.
There are signs the embargo is already having an impact on
Iran's economy.
Its crude oil exports - which according to EU estimates
represent some 80 percent of the government's export revenues
and half of its income - have fallen by 40 percent this year.
Iran used to export a fifth of its crude to EU countries.
The Iranian rial has fallen sharply and inflation is running
at 20 percent. Tens of thousands of Iranians have lost their
jobs and trade between Iran and Europe has halved in a year,
according to Eurostat data from March.
The governor of Iran's central bank said it had built up
$150 billion in foreign reserves to protect itself.
"We are implementing programmes to counter sanctions and we
will confront these malicious policies," Mehr news agency quoted
Mahmoud Bahmani as saying.
In three rounds of negotiations, Western powers have
demanded Tehran halt its high-grade uranium enrichment
activities, ship all high-grade uranium out of the country and
close down a key enrichment facility.
Iran says its nuclear programme has only peaceful aims, but
Western countries and Israel fear Iran is developing nuclear
weapons.
"Unprecedented oil sanctions on Iran have come into force,"
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement on
Sunday.
"These are the toughest measures the EU has adopted against
Iran to date. They signal our clear determination to intensify
the peaceful diplomatic pressure on the Iranian government."
