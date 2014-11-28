By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 28 Essar Group, a $39 billion
Indian conglomerate, is looking to tap frozen Iranian oil
revenues to pay for its steel exports to Tehran, in a novel
attempt to work around Western financial sanctions against the
OPEC member state.
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) proposed the payment
mechanism in August, potentially opening a new way to release
oil export proceeds tied up in India under Western sanctions
linked to Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
According to industry and government sources, and letters
reviewed by Reuters, Essar has asked the Indian government to
free it from paying its share of oil dues to Iran, and instead
offset them against a $2.5 billion deal to supply steel plate to
a NIOC affiliate.
The back-to-back scheme comes to light at a critical stage
in talks between Iran and six world powers on its nuclear
programme, suspected by the West of seeking to develop an atomic
bomb. Iran denies this. Negotiators this week
extended talks on a deal to mid-2015, and with it an interim
agreement allowing Iran to be paid for some of its oil exports.
NIOC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters for this
article. India's finance ministry declined to comment.
Supplying steel to Iran is "prohibited", while dealing with
NIOC "is very likely to fall foul of European Union and U.S.
sanctions legislation," said Jonathan Moss, partner and head of
marine and trade at law firm DWF in London.
Another London-based lawyer who has advised Indian firms
supplying Iran, however, said progress in the nuclear talks
could soften the West's resolve.
"I don't see it being covered by sanctions," said Sarosh
Zaiwalla, founder of Zaiwalla & Co. "Unless it can be alleged by
the Americans that the steel is being used for nuclear
proliferation, it would be a perfectly legal transaction."
At a Nov. 3 meeting at India's oil ministry, which included
the commerce and finance ministries and oil refiners, agreement
was reached in principle on the deal, subject to final
government approval, oil ministry sources said.
ARM'S LENGTH
Critical to the oil-for-steel deal's viability is whether
its two parts are conducted at arm's length, as argued by Essar,
which was founded in 1969 by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia and
now spans steel, energy, infrastructure and services.
Essar Oil said it imported oil from Iran in its
normal course of business and paid for it in line with an
agreement between Iran and India. Essar Steel India Ltd
exports steel plate to Iran through the State Trading
Corporation of India (STC).
"This is in conformity with export-import policy of the
Government of India. It is not a barter deal," Essar said in an
e-mail response to questions from Reuters.
The transaction could become a test case for the 'smart'
sanctions imposed from 2012 by the United States and the
European Union to increase pressure on Tehran to comply in the
nuclear talks. India is not a party to these measures, but does
back United Nations sanctions intended to prevent Iran from
acquiring nuclear equipment and materials.
Companies like Essar adhere to the Western sanctions,
though, to avoid any negative fallout for their U.S. businesses.
In 2007, Essar, which owns a steel plant in Minnesota, backed
out of plans to invest in Iran's energy sector following U.S.
objections.
The U.S. Treasury's spokeswoman on sanctions, Hagar Chemali,
declined to comment on the proposed Essar deal.
The Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012 lists
steel as a commodity subject to sanctions.
SANCTIONS SHUFFLE
India settles 45 percent of its oil trade with Iran in
rupees, with the rest held back by the refiners who buy the oil.
These unpaid funds are released as and when the West allows Iran
access to them.
Essar Oil buys oil from NIOC, while Essar Steel agreed in
January to supply steel plate to Iranian Gas Engineering and
Development Co (IGEDC), a NIOC affiliate.
Deliveries of steel began in May, said a knowledgeable
person at STC, adding that steel worth $100 million had been
shipped so far. A source at the oil ministry valued the sales at
$550 million.
Ghadir Movahedzadeh, NIOC's financial director, proposed
drawing on the 55 percent tranche of oil dues to pay for the
steel deliveries in a letter to Essar Oil dated Aug. 26.
In the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters,
Movahedzadeh suggested Essar Oil could settle $1 billion in
payments through this mechanism, and asked the company to obtain
approval from the government and Reserve Bank of India to do so.
Essar subsequently approached the finance ministry to seek
exemption from hefty local taxes on the oil funds that it is
seeking to draw in payment for the steel exports.
