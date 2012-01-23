BRUSSELS Jan 23 Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi said there would be no impact on Italy's economy from sanctions imposed on Iran by the European Union on Monday.

The EU banned imports of Iranian oil and imposed a number of other economic sanctions in a new round of measures aimed at deflecting Tehran's nuclear development programme.

"The impact on our economy is absolutely negligible, I would say really nothing," Terzi told reporters in Brussels.

(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)