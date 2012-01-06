TOKYO Jan 6 Japan aims to minimise the impact on its own and the global economy in responding to new U.S. sanctions against financial institutions dealing with Iran's central bank, Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Friday.

"We would like to respond appropriately by seeing how the international community acts and try to minimise the impact on the Japanese and global economy," Edano told a news conference, while declining to comment on details.

Japan, which imports about 10 percent of its crude oil from Iran, is concerned that the sanctions could hamper Tehran's ability to sell oil on international markets and drive up oil prices, and is weighing various ways of securing a waiver, sources told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)