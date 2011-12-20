ROME Dec 20 Diplomats from the so-called "group of like-minded nations" met in Rome on Tuesday to discuss sanctions against Iran, diplomatic sources said.

The closed-door meeting is taking place under the auspices of the Italian foreign ministry and participants considered it a "technical meeting," an Italian diplomatic source said.

No decisions are expected to emerge from the meeting.

Participants are countries that have imposed bilateral sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program that go beyond U.N. Security Council sanctions.

The group includes the United States, the European Union, Australia, Japan, South Korea and other countries but it was not clear if all of them were represented. The United States is attending.

The small informal group has been meeting for two years and its goal is to share information and discuss the next steps in the sanctions process.

According to one diplomatic source in the United States, the group will look at the possibility of targeting Iranian oil exports and the Iranian central bank. (Reporting By Philip Pullella, additional reporting by Roberto Landucci in Rome,Patrick Worsnip at the United Nations and Andrew Quinn in Washington)