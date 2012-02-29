Feb 29 The U.S. Treasury Department has
disrupted a Dubai-based banking operation that the United States
believes was Iran's main conduit for evading international
sanctions and processing oil sales, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
It said the targeted institution was Noor Islamic Bank. The
bank agreed in December to close off what people briefed on the
operation characterised as Iran's single largest channel for
repatriating foreign-currency oil receipts, the WSJ said.
The report said the U.S. Treasury Department effort was
sensitive because the targeted institution is partly owned by
the local government of Dubai, a close U.S. ally and the
chairman of the bank is the son of Dubai's ruler.
(Writing by Neil Fullick)