TEHRAN Jan 27 A law to be debated in
Iran's parliament on Sunday could halt exports of oil to the
European Union as early as next week, the semi-official Fars
news agency quoted a lawmaker as saying on Friday.
"On Sunday, parliament will have to approve a 'double
emergency' bill calling for a halt in the export of Iranian oil
to Europe starting next week," Hossein Ibrahimi, vice-chairman
of parliament's national security and foreign policy committee,
was quoted as saying.
