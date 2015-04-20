(Repeats April 17 column, with no changes. John Kemp is a
Reuters market analyst, the views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 17 Lifting sanctions on Iran's oil
industry could significantly change the outlook for oil supply
and prices, the head of the U.S. Energy Information
Administration told U.S. legislators.
"If and when sanctions are lifted, EIA's baseline forecast
for world crude oil prices in 2016 could be reduced $5-$15 per
barrel," Adam Sieminski said to the Senate's Committee on Energy
and Natural Resources on Thursday.
The prospect of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) of additional Iranian crude becoming available in 2016
or 2017, perhaps with even more by the end of the decade, is one
of the biggest influences on the medium-term outlook.
While the price of short-dated futures contracts for Brent
delivered in 2015 and early 2016 are now slightly higher than
they were at the end of 2014, after a strong rally in recent
weeks, prices for deliveries from June 2016 onwards have
actually fallen.
Stronger nearby prices reflect the downturn in U.S. drilling
and expectations that it will cut U.S. oil production in the
coming months. But the drop in forward prices most likely
reflects the impact of additional Iranian oil reaching
international markets.
The entire Brent forward curve has pivoted, and the pivot
point is the second quarter of 2016, which coincides with when
most analysts think a nuclear framework could result in extra
export volumes (link.reuters.com/qut54w).
Nuclear negotiators have until the end of June 2015 to
hammer out the details of a "joint comprehensive plan of
action".
Most observers think it will take a further six to 18 months
to secure U.S. congressional approval, complete preliminary work
by Iran and obtain a UN Security Council resolution.
Assuming it takes 12 months for all the necessary
preparatory work to be done, extra Iranian crude would start
hitting the international market from around June 2016, plus or
minus a few months.
Lower Brent futures prices for the second half of 2016 and
2017 could be the impact of extra oil, discounted for the
probability of a deal happening and sanctions being lifted.
Other factors are also having an impact on longer-dated
prices, including the "fracklog" of drilled but uncompleted
wells and the prospect that drilling will accelerate again.
But the extent and timing of higher Iranian exports is now
one of the central drivers of prices in 2016 and 2017.
