DUBAI Jan 17 The Gulf Arab Sultanate of Oman said on Sunday the lifting of most international sanctions on Iran would advance peace prospects for the region and removed the threat of imminent war.

"The efforts that have been exerted toward achieving security and stability in the region have been strengthened ... the spectre of wars has disappeared," Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi said in a statement quoted by state news agency ONA. (Reporting by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Ralph Boulton)