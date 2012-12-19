* Money can be used only for non-sanctioned bilateral trade
* Provision may not force Iran to slow exports further
* Top buyer countries running trade deficits with Iran
By Osamu Tsukimori and Nidhi Verma
TOKYO/NEW DELHI, Dec 19 A little-noticed
provision in U.S. sanctions against Iran beginning in February
is likely to trap payments abroad for its oil exports running
into billions of dollars, sapping Tehran of revenue needed to
fund the government.
A provision of the law U.S. President Barack Obama signed
last summer, which goes into effect on Feb. 6, states that funds
being used to pay for oil must remain in a bank account in the
purchasing country and can be used only for non-sanctioned,
bilateral trade between that country and Iran.
Any bank that repatriates the money or transfers it to a
third country faces a sanction risk, i ncluding being cut off
from the U.S. financial system.
This could halt most of the flow of petrodollars to Iran,
given that the value of its oil exports is far higher than what
it imports from its biggest customers - China, South Korea,
India and Japan.
Sanctions on financial transactions with Iran have already
made it difficult for buyers to pay for oil from the OPEC
producer.
South Korea is stuck with close to $5 billion as Iran is
unable to pull the money out, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said. Iranian oil dues are also piling up in China,
sources said, although it is unclear how much.
India has an elaborate mechanism involving Turkey's central
bank, through which it can transfer only half the money it owes
Tehran. The new provision will add Japan, which has so far been
able to settle its dues in yen, to the list of buyers saddled
with funds owed to Iran.
IRAN LIKELY TO KEEP EXPORTING
The latest provision may not force Iran to slow its exports.
Existing sanctions have already cut its shipments by more than
50 percent, and the Islamic Republic may want to keep the trade
flowing and figure out a payment mechanism later. Nor would
Tehran want to turn its entire tanker fleet into floating
storage for the want of buyers.
"It will probably have no direct impact on the buyers," an
industry source said. "Output has fallen after the sanctions, so
they (Iran) would probably like to sell, no matter what. Even if
they can no longer transfer funds freely, they would probably
keep selling for the time being."
Sanctions by the United States and Europe, which bar
insurance companies from providing cover for tankers carrying
Iranian oil, are already costing Tehran up to $5 billion per
month.
Trapping money outside Iran amplifies the impact of the
sanctions, said a U.S. government source familiar with the move.
It will also force Iran to buy products such as food,
medicine, medical devices and electronic goods from the buyers
of its oil, wh ich could su pport the economies of those nations.
The United States doesn't expect objections from any of
Iran's crude buyers because these countries run a trade deficit
with the Islamic Republic.
"No country has asked for an exception from this," a U.S.
Treasury spokesman said.
But India, Iran's second-largest crude customer, plans to
seek an exception from the United States to the new provision.
It doesn't want another rule to govern its trade with Tehran
after recently securing an exception to existing U.S. sanctions
earlier this month.
"It does not make any sense to get an exception in December
and then be targeted by another law in February that's also by
the United States," a government source said.
The February provision may halt the payment mechanism India
has put in place through Turkey's Halkbank, the source said,
declining to be identified.
About 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) has already piled up
in Iran's account with India's state-run UCO Bank, through which
45 percent of the payment is settled in rupees.