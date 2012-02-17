* Iran faces tightening financial, other sanctions
* Islamic state resorting to barter to import basic goods
* Sweden: Pension payments to its citizens in Iran affected
VIENNA, Feb 17 Toughening financial
sanctions on Iran are making it difficult for Sweden to pay
pensions to people with dual citizenship who have retired in the
Islamic Republic, the Nordic nation's foreign minister said on
Friday.
Carl Bildt's comments were the latest indication of how
punitive steps by the West to force Iran to back down over its
disputed nuclear programme can have an impact on ordinary
people, in this case Iranians who also have Swedish citizenship.
Tens of thousands of people of Iranian descent live in
Sweden - ahving moved there during the rule of the U.S.-backed
shah or after he was ousted in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
After retiring, those who moved back may now have problems
collecting their Swedish pensions, which could amount to a
substantial sum of money in Iran, where many people earn the
equivalent of a few hundred U.S. dollars per month.
"We are having difficulties to manage pension payments to
Swedish citizens who live in Iran and that is not really good,"
Bildt told Reuters during a visit to Vienna, adding it was not a
question of a large number of people.
He did not give details, but appeared to refer to growing
problems in transferring money to and from Iran, one of the
world's largest oil producers.
Western sanctions are spreading to block Iran's oil exports
and central bank financing of trade, and Tehran has resorted to
barter and other unorthodox ways to import staples like rice,
cooking oil and tea, commodities traders say.
The Obama administration is pressing the European Union and
SWIFT, the global organisation that facilitates most of the
world's cross-border payments, to expel Iranian banks from its
network, a new step in the push to starve Iran of funds.
Bildt said U.S. measures were having the biggest impact,
suggesting the 27-nation EU had tried to avoid designing
sanctions in a way that would have excessively "dramatic
effects" on individuals.
Tension has soared in recent months in the long-running
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, which the West suspects
is aimed at developing nuclear weapons capability but Tehran
says is an entirely peaceful quest for electricity generation.
Speculation has mounted that Israel, which sees Iran's
nuclear activities as a mortal threat, may launch pre-emptive
military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.
Bildt rejected any such steps, saying there were no military
solutions to the dispute and that the Middle East was already in
a "volatile and dangerous situation".
