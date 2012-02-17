BRUSSELS Feb 17 Belgium-based SWIFT,
which operates the bulk of global cross-border payments, said on
Friday it was ready to implement sanctions against Iranian
financial institutions as part of new U.S. and European
restrictions against Tehran.
SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunication) said it understood the European Union was
drafting new international sanctions regulations directly
affecting EU-based financial service providers.
"SWIFT stands ready to act and discontinue its services to
sanctioned Iranian financial institutions as soon as it has
clarity on EU legislation currently being drafted," it said in a
statement.
SWIFT, which is overseen by the world's largest central
banks, said it had informed them of its decision.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Luke Baker)