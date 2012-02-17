BRUSSELS Feb 17 Belgium-based SWIFT, which operates the bulk of global cross-border payments, said on Friday it was ready to implement sanctions against Iranian financial institutions as part of new U.S. and European restrictions against Tehran.

SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) said it understood the European Union was drafting new international sanctions regulations directly affecting EU-based financial service providers.

"SWIFT stands ready to act and discontinue its services to sanctioned Iranian financial institutions as soon as it has clarity on EU legislation currently being drafted," it said in a statement.

SWIFT, which is overseen by the world's largest central banks, said it had informed them of its decision. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Luke Baker)