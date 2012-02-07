BEIJING Feb 7 Trade between Asia and Iran
is likely to slow as new U.S. sanctions make payments more
difficult, traders said on Tuesday, although the more determined
can still find a route through Middle Eastern intermediaries.
On Sunday, U.S. President Barack Obama authorized new
measures which extend sanctions to all Iranian financial
institutions and require financial institutions doing business
in the United States to block and freeze transactions having a
suspected link to Iran.
Previous sanctions had only required American banks to
reject those transactions.
Asian importers of Iranian crude, fuel oil and iron ore
will find the sanctions complicate payment, which already often
goes through intermediaries in the Middle East.
Iran will be forced to rely more on settlement in illiquid
currencies, which raises its cost of trade and adds to pressure
on its currency.
"Iranian cargoes I can get, that's not a problem. But how to
pay is a problem," said an iron ore trader in New Delhi.
Some Indian rice exporters already have reported defaults by
Iranian customers, after a rial devaluation in January made
payments more expensive for both the Iranian importers and the
Dubai intermediaries, who must convert rial into dollars to
transfer money back to India.
Iranian fuel oil shipments through Singapore are slowing as
sanction worries deter traders, while some Iranian iron ore
exporters are accelerating loadings to China for fear of even
more difficulty procuring ships and payment later this month.
Iran's economy is already so weakened that its oil exports
are more valuable than its imports of food and consumer goods,
making it difficult to offset its exports by paying for imports.
An agreement between Iran and India to settle 45 percent of
Indian crude oil purchases in rupees leaves Iran saddled with a
currency that is only partly convertible.
Iranian money, an estimated $5 billion so far, is piling up
in South Korean banks as South Korean refiners continue to pay
for shipments in won, which the banks cannot legally transfer
back to Tehran.
"We don't do money laundering with Iran and our
won-denominated bank accounts have nothing to do with the
toughened U.S. measures," a Bank of Korea source told Reuters.
TRADE OBSTACLES
Only a select few Chinese banks are still willing to process
payments for Iranian shipments, and those must be filtered to be
sure none of the counterparties appears on official sanction
lists, an exporter in China said.
Customers are also required to issue a guarantee to the
banks opening letters of credit that any losses due to sanctions
will be borne by the buyer, not the bank.
Chinese buyers of Iranian iron ore must pay 25 percent in
advance and settle the remainder in Dubai dirham on presentation
of the bill of lading, one Indian trader said.
Other iron ore or fuel oil buyers pay with direct cash
transfers, sometimes routed through more than one intermediary
before ending up in a Middle East bank account belonging to the
Iranian exporter. The exporter uses its representative office in
the third country to bring the money home to Iran.
If trade with Iran slows, it will generally be a bigger
problem for Iran than for its customers.
For instance, about one-third of Iran's iron ore production
is sold to China, but that only accounts for about 3 percent of
China's massive imports.
But Iranian crude is still an important source for Asian
buyers, making up roughly one-tenth of imports into India,
China, Japan, and South Korea.
China cut its purchases of Iranian crude oil to half last
year's volume due to a dispute over pricing and payment terms.
Iran wants Chinese buyers to pay within a shorter period --
possibly a sign of its need for currency.
