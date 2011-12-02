* Biden says supports diplomatic solution to Iran concerns
* US encouraging partners to impose sanctions on Iran
* Turkey has deepened ties with Iran in recent years
ANKARA, Dec 2 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden has urged Turkey to pass new sanctions against Iran,
increasing pressure on Washington's Middle East ally to join a
tightening web of sanctions aimed at forcing Tehran to stop work
on its nuclear activities.
Turkey, a Muslim NATO member that aspires to join the
European Union, has deepened economic and financial ties with
its neighbour Iran in recent years, despite Western efforts to
put the squeeze on the Islamic Republic.
"We continue to support a diplomatic solution to our
concerns with Iran," Biden told Turkey's Hurriyet, in answers to
questions from the leading newspaper published on Friday.
"However, we also believe that putting pressure on Iran's
leadership is necessary to secure a negotiated settlement, and
that is why we encourage our partners, including Turkey, to take
steps to impose new sanctions on Iran, as we have continued to
do," Biden said.
Washington, which is spearheading an international campaign
for an ever-growing list of sanctions against Iran, has warned
Turkish banks against dealing with local branches of blacklisted
Iranian banks, saying they are risking U.S. sanctions.
Turkey, which opposed the latest round of United Nations
sanctions against its fellow Muslim neighbor, is bound by U.N.
sanctions against Iran and has said it is not obliged to follow
non-U.N. sanctions.
A tightening web of sanctions is squeezing Iran's economy
and placing a new burden on foreign firms wary of incurring
hefty fines for violating the complex regulations.
The European Union added 180 people and entities to its Iran
sanctions list on Thursday and laid out plans for a possible
embargo of Iranian oil in response to mounting concerns over the
OPEC producer's nuclear programme.
Sanctions have had an impact on Iran's economy, experts say,
but they have not achieved their aim of stopping work the West
suspects is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.
Tehran insists its nuclear activities are peaceful.
Analysts say that due to the latest U.S. sanctions against
Iran's oil industry, importers from third countries have had to
pay through Turkish banks and the tighter U.S. sanctions become,
the more inclined Turkey will be to stop cooperating.
Last week, the United States, Britain and Canada announced
sweeping new sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors.
Iran, OPEC's number two oil producer, exports 2.6 million
barrels a day, and the state depends heavily on oil revenues.
(Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia)