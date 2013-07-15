* Russia, China opposition rules out sanctions expansion
* UN committee also split on Iran arms embargo violations
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, July 15 A U.N. Security Council
committee is split over whether Iran's missile tests last year
violated U.N. sanctions imposed on Tehran because of its nuclear
and ballistic missile programs, Australia's U.N. envoy said on
Monday.
That division effectively rules out any expansion of
sanctions against Tehran over the tests for the time being, U.N.
envoys said on condition of anonymity.
Diplomats said it was Russia, backed by China, that refused
to declare Tehran's missile launches a violation of the U.N.
restrictions, as a U.N. Panel of Experts on Iran said was the
case.
The rift on the Iran sanctions committee, which consists of
all 15 Security Council members, highlights the difficulties
Western powers face in persuading Russia and China to join them
in keeping up the pressure on Tehran to halt banned nuclear and
missile work.
Iran rejects allegations by the United States, European
powers and their allies that it is developing an atomic weapons
capability. It says the U.N. sanctions against it are illegal
and refuses to comply with them.
As long as the sanctions committee remains divided, it will
be difficult for the Security Council to add names of any
Iranian individuals or entities linked to the missile tests,
Security Council diplomats said on condition of anonymity.
Australia's U.N. Ambassador Gary Quinlan, chairman of the
Iran sanctions committee, told the council that "a number of
committee members expressed the view ... that the launches
constituted a clear violation of (U.N. sanctions) and that
therefore all member states should redouble their efforts to
implement ballistic missile-related sanctions on Iran."
"At this stage some committee members cannot share this
view," he added in his latest three-month report to the council.
The tests involved the launch of Iranian Shahab missiles in
July 2012 during the "Great Prophet 7" military exercises.
"These included launches of the Shahab 1 and 3, Zelzal,
Fateh-110 and Tondar missiles, as well as an anti-ship ballistic
missile, the Khalij Fars," the Iran Panel of Experts said in its
May report to the Iran sanctions committee.
'HASTY CONCLUSIONS'
The panel said those exercises were conducted by the
Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Russia, diplomats said, led the dissenters in rejecting the
view that the tests were a clear violation of U.N. sanctions.
A Russian delegate explained Moscow's position to the
Security Council, saying "hasty conclusions not based on facts
must be avoided."
A Chinese delegate reiterated Beijing's stance: "We are not
in favor of increased new pressure or new sanctions against
Iran."
U.S. Ambassador Rosemary DiCarlo told reporters, "We're
disappointed that the (Iran sanctions) committee was unable in
this case to state the obvious."
"There is nothing ambiguous about the ban imposed by the
Security Council on such ... missile launches," she said. "Most
of the Security Council members agree with us on this issue."
Quinlan's report also referred to alleged arms embargo
violations.
Western powers accuse Iran of supplying arms to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and militant groups like Lebanon's
Hezbollah, which has been fighting alongside Assad's troops in
Syria to defeat rebels in the civil war there.
"Several committee members stated that the evidence
presented in the report was sufficient to assert that Iran was
in violation of its obligations, illustrating a pattern of
sanctions evasion through arms smuggling in the Middle East,"
his report said.
"Other committee members stated that the lack of stronger
evidence as to the provenance of the arms, such as
documentation, justified the lack of a definitive conclusion,"
his report added.
Russia and China were the "other committee members" who
opposed finding Tehran in clear violation of the U.N. ban on
Iranian arms exports, council diplomats said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Xavier Briand)