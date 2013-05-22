UNITED NATIONS May 22 Metals swap deals with
Iran by Switzerland-based commodities giants Glencore Xstrata
and Trafigura could have been a way of
skirting international sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear
program, according to a confidential U.N. Panel of Experts
report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Reuters reported on March 1 that Glencore had supplied
thousands of tons of alumina to an Iranian firm that has
provided aluminum to Iran's nuclear program, an allegation
Glencore confirmed as accurate. Afterward, Trafigura
acknowledged it had also traded with the same Iranian firm.
Swiss authorities said at the time that they saw no evidence
of U.N. or Swiss sanctions violations by Glencore, but the U.N.
experts, who monitor compliance with the Iran sanctions regime,
raised the possibility that the swap deals were a means of
flouting restrictions on trade with Iran.
"If confirmed, such transactions may reflect an avenue for
procurement of a raw material in a manner that circumvents
sanctions," said the 49-page report in reference to the media
reports on the swap deals. "The companies involved have stated
that they have halted those transactions."
Reuters has sought comment from both companies.
