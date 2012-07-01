WASHINGTON, July 1 The White House praised the
European Union for prohibiting Iranian crude oil imports into
the 27-nation-bloc on Sunday and said Tehran had an opportunity
in talks this week to make progress on international concerns
about its nuclear program.
"The United States welcomes the European Union's prohibition
of all Iranian crude oil imports and other sanctions on Iran's
oil industry, which go into full effect today," White House
spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.
"This collective decision of the 27 countries of the
European Union represents a substantial additional commitment on
the part of our European allies and partners to seek a peaceful
resolution that addresses the international community's concerns
about Iran's nuclear program."
Carney said the EU move was an "essential part" of
diplomatic efforts in dealing with Iran.
"Iran has an opportunity to pursue substantive negotiations,
beginning with expert level talks this week in Istanbul, and
must take concrete steps toward a comprehensive resolution of
the international community's concerns with Iran's nuclear
activities," he said.
