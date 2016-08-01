MILAN Aug 1 Italian oil refiner Saras
has paid back 100 million euros ($112 million) of the debt it
owes Iran for cargoes of crude oil taken before sanctions were
imposed on the country in 2012, the company's managing director
said on Monday.
Saras, which had an outstanding debt of around 350 million
euros with Teheran, paid a first instalment of 50 million euros
in the second quarter and another 50 million euros in July.
"We expect a smooth repayment over time," Dario Scaffardi
told analysts on a conference call on second-quarter results.
International financial sanctions on Iran were lifted in
January after a deal aimed at preventing the country from
developing nuclear weapons but banking ties have only been
secured with a limited number of smaller foreign institutions.
U.S. banks are still forbidden to do business with Iran
while European lenders also have to cope with rules prohibiting
dollar transactions with Iran being processed through the U.S.
financial system.
Saras, which is partly owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft
, used to take a significant part of its crude
feedstock from Iran before the embargo on the country.
Earlier this year Scaffardi said the company had renewed its
crude oil supply contract with the National Iranian Oil Company
but added there were still some hurdles to overcome on the
banking payment front.
"We took our first cargo of crude in June ... There are some
interesting opportunities from this area in the future,"
Scaffardi said.
Saras, controlled by brothers Gian Marco and Massimo Moratti
with a 25 percent stake each, said the payments to Iran would
contribute to reducing its current net cash position of 140
million euros to close to zero by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)