DUBAI Nov 20 Iran accused Saudi Arabia of
conducting what it called exploration activities in prohibited
border areas, according to Iran's foreign ministry spokesman
quoted on state news agency IRNA on Tuesday.
Ramin Mehmanparast made the accusation at his weekly news
conference in response to a question about a Saudi complaint to
the United Nations last week that Iran strayed onto its
territory near oil and gas fields in the Gulf.
"Apparently Saudi Arabia has taken actions for exploration
activities in prohibited border areas," Mehmanparast said. "The
necessary notices were given, and our country's point of view
and our commitment to border agreements were conveyed to the
Saudi ambassador in Tehran."
"We think that any differences can be solved in an
environment of cooperation and with a spirit of partnership and
understanding," he added.
"The violation that has taken place was on the part of Saudi
companies and if this issue is to be followed up, they must be
questioned," he said.
Separated by about 250 km (150 miles) of Gulf waters,
Shi'ite Muslim power Iran and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia have tense
relations. Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of fomenting unrest
among Shi'ites in its oil-rich Eastern Province, a charge Iran
denies.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati, editing by William Hardy)