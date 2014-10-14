(corrects deputy foreign minister's name in 2nd paragraph)
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI Oct 14 Senior Saudi and Iranian officials
have renewed criticism of each other's interventions in the
Middle East in a sign that tensions between the rival Gulf
powers remain high despite top-level meetings this summer.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal repeated
longstanding accusations that Iran is an "occupying force" in
Syria, while Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian attacked the kingdom's role in Bahrain.
Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia are enmeshed in a
struggle for influence across the Middle East and they support
opposing sides in wars and political disputes in Iraq, Syria,
Lebanon, Bahrain and Yemen.
In September Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
and Prince Saud met in New York, their first face-to-face talks
since Hassan Rouhani was elected Iran's president last year
vowing to improve ties with neighbours.
That meeting, and one in Jeddah in August between Prince
Saud and Abdollahian, had raised hopes that the two countries
might find common ground in their shared concerns over the rise
of Sunni militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
"If Iran wants to be part of the solution, it has to pull
its forces from Syria. The same applies elsewhere, whether in
Yemen or Iraq," Prince Saud was quoted by local media as saying
on Monday, reverting to Riyadh's habitual rhetoric about Iran.
"Mr Saud al-Faisal's remarks, if quoted accurately,
contradicts the atmosphere ruling diplomatic negotiations
between the two countries," Abdollahian responded, pointedly
ignoring the minister's royal title.
"Iran is helping the people of Syria, Iraq and the region in
the fight against terrorism within the framework of
international laws," he added in a statement sent to Reuters.
Since Rouhani's election, Iran's tone has been far less
confrontational than under his predecessor, but Saudi Arabia
still sees Iranian backing for Shi'ite groups in Arab countries
as a threat.
Tehran is also critical of Saudi Arabia's support for the
Sunni ruling family in Shi'ite-majority Bahrain, including its
decision to send forces there at Manama's invitation to help it
end mass anti-government protests in 2011.
"If Riyadh removed their military presence from Bahrain,
there would be a political solution, the repression of people
would stop, and a national dialogue would be realised," said
Abdollahian.
The comments showed that the countries remained wary of each
other's ultimate goals, Mohammad Ali Shabani, an Iran analyst
who was recently in Tehran, said.
"Saudi Arabia still views Iran as its main threat and rival.
Thus, cooperation with Iran over issues like Iraq is likely
prompted by a sense that a lack of engagement will only harm
Saudi interests," he said.
(Reporting By Michelle Moghtader; Editing by Angus McDowall and
Dominic Evans)