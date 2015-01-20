DUBAI Jan 20 Iran said on Tuesday it was ready
for "straight talks" with Saudi Arabia over contentious issues
that have kept the rival Gulf powers at loggerheads for more
than three decades.
Relations between Tehran and Riyadh soured after Iran's 1979
revolution brought to power Shi'ite clerics opposed to the
conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom.
The two countries, struggling for regional influence and
power, have backed opposite sides in the Syria and Yemen
conflicts and argued over global oil prices.
An Iranian official said this week Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif delayed a visit to Saudi Arabia in protest against
Riyadh's refusal to cut crude output and help lift prices.
But Admiral Ali Shamkhani, a top security aide to supreme
leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said his country "is now quite
ready to for straight, clear and continuous talks spanning the
whole range of mutual interests with Saudi Arabia."
"In light of unprecedented human and financial losses caused
by sectarian conflicts, (we) need to stop further bloodshed and
wage an earnest fight against extremism and terrorism that has
found expression in Daesh (Islamic State)", Shamkhani told
Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, according to state news
agency IRNA.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Dominic Evans)