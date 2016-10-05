DUBAI Oct 5 Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned Saudi naval vessels taking part in military exercises in the Gulf on Wednesday not to get close to Iranian waters.

"The Revolutionary Guards naval forces believe this war game is mainly to create tension and destabilise the Persian Gulf," the IRGC said in a statement published on Tasnim news agency.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean and Larry King)