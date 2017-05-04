UNITED NATIONS May 4 Iran said on Thursday it
is ready for talks with Saudi Arabia to promote regional peace
despite "unlawful and inflammatory" remarks by the Saudi deputy
crown prince, who vowed to protect his kingdom from what he
called Iranian efforts to dominate the Muslim world.
"We have no desire, nor any interest, in an escalation of
tension in our neighborhood," Iran's U.N. Ambassador Gholamali
Khoshroo wrote in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres and the Security Council.
"We continue to stand ready for dialogue and accommodation
to promote regional stability, combat destabilizing extremist
violence and reject sectarian hatred," he wrote. "We hope Saudi
Arabia will be persuaded to heed the call of reason."
