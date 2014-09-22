(Sets meeting in wider context)
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, Sept 22 For decades the opposing poles of
Middle East power politics, Saudi Arabia and Iran may be driven
to set aside at least some of their differences by the rise of a
mutual enemy: Islamic State.
The Sunni militant group is as hateful to Tehran for its
threat to the rule of Iran's Shi'ite allies in neighbouring Iraq
and Syria as it is to Saudi Arabia for its pursuit of
fundamentalist theocratic rule in an Islamic caliphate.
"We are aware of the importance and sensitivity of this
crisis and the opportunity we have ahead of us," Saudi Foreign
Minister said after meeting his Iranian counterpart Mohammad
Javad Zarif in New York on Sunday, according to the Iranian
state news agency IRNA.
"We believe that by using this precious opportunity and
avoid the mistakes of the past, we can deal with this crisis
successfully."
It was the highest-level meeting between the two countries
since the election of the pragmatic Hassan Rouhani as Iranian
president last year.
Zarif also sounded upbeat, saying: "Both my Saudi
counterpart and I believe that this meeting will be the first
page of a new chapter in our two countries' relations,"
according to IRNA.
"We hope that this new chapter will be effective in
establishing regional and global peace and security and will
safeguard the interests of Muslim nations across the world."
There were first hints of detente last month when both
countries welcomed the appointment of Haidar al-Abadi as Iraq's
prime minister after Islamic State's lightning advance across
northern Iraq forced his predecessor Nouri al-Maliki from power.
Maliki was close to Iran, where he had spent years in exile
while Saddam Hussein maintained Sunni rule in Iraq, but was
accused by his opponents of ruling for the Shi'ites only --
breeding resentment and rebellion among the Sunni minority, and
paving the way for IS to threaten the survival of the state.
THORN REMOVED
Once Iran came to see Maliki as too divisive and withdrew
its backing, it removed a thorn in relations with Riyadh.
Soon after, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian met Prince Saud in Jeddah for what he called
"constructive" talks about Islamic State and Israel's attack on
Gaza, and spoke of "opening a new page" in relations. And a week
ago, Riyadh said it planned to reopen its embassy in Baghdad
after two decades.
But there is much mutual suspicion -- and competing
interests -- to overcome.
Iranian leaders see Riyadh as a stooge for their American
foes, and remain angry at Saudi Arabia's backing for Iraq during
its eight-year war with Iran in the 1980s.
Saudi Arabia's ruling princes for their part fear that
Iran's clerical elite remains determined to export the message
of its 1979 Islamic Revolution to Shi'ites across the Middle
East, not least to Lebanon or the wealthy Sunni-ruled monarchies
of the Gulf.
Riyadh sees the sudden advance of Shi'ite Houthi rebels in
Saudi Arabia's impoverished neighbour Yemen over the past week
as evidence of such efforts.
Saudi Arabia has also backed mostly Sunni Syrian rebels
fighting Iran's ally, President Bashar al-Assad, whose
establishment belong to an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, and both
Riyadh and Tehran have accused each other of fuelling the
bloodshed.
Nonetheless, Rouhani, seen as on the pragmatic wing of
Tehran's clerical leadership, pledged after his election to
improve ties with Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours as well as the
West.
Iran's tone has been far less confrontational than under his
predecessor, but overcoming decades of suspicion will take more
than a meeting of foreign ministers.
"It's a good sign that they met, and maybe through Iraq
there can be a bit of movement on Saudi-Iranian relations," said
Mohammed al-Zulfa, a former member of the Saudi Shoura Council,
appointed by King Abdullah to advise the government on policy.
"But ... we will have to wait and see if they really
arranged something in this meeting in New York."
