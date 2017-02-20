BEIRUT Feb 20 The Iranian military has banned
the unauthorised use of drones in the capital Tehran, after
several security scares caused by unpiloted aircraft that are
increasingly popular with hobbyists and filmmakers.
The general staff of the armed forces has issued an edict
which means drones may only be used if they have been given
permits from one of two government ministries or the state
broadcaster, a senior Revolutionary Guard commander said on
Monday.
"Flying private and personal quadcopters ... is forbidden in
Tehran," Seyed Ali Reza Rabiei, operations commander at the
Tharallah military base in Tehran, was quoted as saying by the
Tasnim news site.
In December, Iranian security forces shot down a drone as it
approached the Tehran offices of the president and the supreme
leader. Media later reported the aircraft was being operated by
a film crew shooting aerial footage for a documentary.
Last month, security forces shot at a quadcopter that
entered a restricted zone in central Tehran which then flew off.
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)