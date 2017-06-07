(Repeats to wider subscribers, no changes to text)
ANKARA, June 7 Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, dismissed Wednesday's bomb and gun attacks in
Tehran as mere "fireworks" that would not weaken the country's
fight against terrorism, state TV reported.
"These fireworks have no effect on Iran. They will soon be
eliminated ... They are too small to affect the will of the
Iranian nation and its officials," he said.
Khamenei added that Iran, which is helping Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad fight rebels that include Islamic State
fighters, had prevented worse attacks through its foreign
policy.
"If Iran had not confronted terrorists where the core of
this sedition is, it would have faced more attacks in Iran," he
said.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks on the
Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in
Tehran, which killed 12 people and wounded 43 others.
