UNITED NATIONS, June 7 United Nations
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Wednesday an
attack by suicide bombers and gunmen on the Iranian parliament
and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran that killed at
least 12 people.
"The Secretary-General hopes those responsible for this
unjustifiable violence will be swiftly brought to justice. All
countries must work together in fighting terrorism while
upholding the universal rights and values that bind the global
community," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
Islamic State claimed responsibility and released a video
purporting to show gunmen inside the parliament building. It
also threatened more attacks.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)