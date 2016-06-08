MOSCOW, June 8 Royal Dutch Shell has
resumed purchases of Iranian crude, becoming the second major
oil firm after Total to restart trade with Tehran
after the lifting of sanctions, trading sources said and ship
tracking data showed.
Shell declined to comment.
According to shipping data, Shell fixed Suezmax tanker Delta
Hellas to bring 130,000 tonnes of Iranian crude from Kharg
Island on July 8 to continental Europe.
Trading sources said the cargo would unload in Rotterdam.
Shell repaid its outstanding debt to Iran from the
pre-sanction times earlier this year.
Besides Total, European purchases of Iranian crude have gone
to refineries in Spain, Greece and Italy since the sanctions
were lifted in January this year.
(Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Clarke)