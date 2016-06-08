MOSCOW, June 8 Royal Dutch Shell has resumed purchases of Iranian crude, becoming the second major oil firm after Total to restart trade with Tehran after the lifting of sanctions, trading sources said and ship tracking data showed.

Shell declined to comment.

According to shipping data, Shell fixed Suezmax tanker Delta Hellas to bring 130,000 tonnes of Iranian crude from Kharg Island on July 8 to continental Europe.

Trading sources said the cargo would unload in Rotterdam.

Shell repaid its outstanding debt to Iran from the pre-sanction times earlier this year.

Besides Total, European purchases of Iranian crude have gone to refineries in Spain, Greece and Italy since the sanctions were lifted in January this year. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Clarke)