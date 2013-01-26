DUBAI Jan 26 An Iranian-flagged cargo ship that left Sri Lanka's waters after weeks of detention by the island nation's navy has arrived back in Iran, according to ship tracking data on Reuters.

The Sri Lankan navy fired warning shots in early January to prevent the MV Amina from leaving its waters, acting on a court order obtained by Germany's DVB Bank.

After sailing out of Sri Lankan waters the vessel then vanished from ship tracking systems off the south-west coast of India.

It arrived back in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on Friday and was still anchored there on Saturday, ship tracking data shows. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Andrew Heavens)