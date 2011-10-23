TEHRAN Oct 23 Six Indian divers trapped inside an Iranian boat ferrying oil workers that sank in the Gulf on Thursday were found dead, having run out of oxygen before they could be rescued, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday.

"Unfortunately all six divers trapped in the pressurised divers' chamber were found dead by the rescue team," said Mohammad Rastad, head of the Port and Maritime Organisation of Bushehr province on Iran's Gulf coast.

Sixty of the 73 people on board were rescued and a search is still under way for seven still unaccounted for. As well as Iranian and Indian workers, some of those on the ship were Ukrainian, the report said.

Authorities have yet to explain how the incident happened. (Writing By Mitra Amiri)