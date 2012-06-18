LONDON, June 18 Germany's Germanischer Lloyd
(GL) has stopped verifying safety and environmental standards
for Iran's biggest shipping companies, a letter from the company
showed, the last big European classification society to pull
back as sanctions heat up.
Without verification from such bodies, ships are unable to
call at international ports. GL's move follows similar decisions
by British classification society Lloyd's Register and France's
Bureau Veritas to halt operations in Iran.
Western powers continue to put pile pressure on the Islamic
Republic over its disputed nuclear programme, putting companies
that still trade with Iran in the firing line.
In a letter sent to U.S. pressure group United Against
Nuclear Iran (UANI) on June 15 and seen by Reuters, GL said it
had stopped offering services to the Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines (IRISL) and the National Iranian Tanker Company
(NITC).
"It is of the utmost importance that we maintain our good
reputation," GL said in the letter. "Therefore, we have pursued
the decision to cease rendering services to the Iranian
companies mentioned."
A GL spokeswoman said on Monday it was not making a
statement on the issue.
UANI, which includes former U.S. ambassadors on its board
and is funded by private donations, had said GL's cover for
IRISL was in violation of EU sanctions. UANI, which seeks to
prevent Iran getting nuclear weapons, had also pressured Bureau
Veritas before the French firm stopped its Iran cover.
"Your allegations have already caused severe damage to our
reputation as a credible and trustworthy organisation and could
cause even further damage," GL said in the letter.
IRISL has been on a Western blacklist of sanctioned entities
for a number of years, while NITC faces the prospect of
potential sanctions after the U.S. senate passed a bill last
month that aims to target Iran's biggest tanker operator.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)