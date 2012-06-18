* Classification cover vital for ships to stay operational
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 18 Germany's Germanischer Lloyd
(GL) has stopped verifying safety and environmental standards
for Iran's biggest shipping companies, a letter from the company
showed, the last big European classification society to pull
back as sanctions heat up.
Without verification from such bodies, ships are unable to
call at international ports.
The move follows similar decisions in recent weeks by
British classification society Lloyd's Register, France's Bureau
Veritas and Norway's Det Norske Veritas to halt operations in
Iran as Western powers pile pressure on the Islamic Republic
over its disputed nuclear programme, putting companies that
still trade with Iran in the firing line.
In a letter sent to U.S. pressure group United Against
Nuclear Iran (UANI) dated June 15 and seen by Reuters, GL said
it had stopped offering services to the Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines (IRISL) and the National Iranian Tanker Company
(NITC).
"It is of the utmost importance that we maintain our good
reputation," GL said in the letter. "Therefore, we have pursued
the decision to cease rendering services to the Iranian
companies mentioned."
A GL spokeswoman said on Monday it was not making a
statement on the issue.
Classification societies are hired by ship owners to
regularly check that vessels, from their hull and propulsion
systems to the machinery and appliances, meet international
safety standards. Under international conventions, a
classification is required for a ship to dock at major ports.
"The Iranian government is going to start to feel the
squeeze a lot more and have more difficulty getting cover for
their own ships," said Alan Fraser, Middle East analyst with
security firm AKE.
World powers began two days of talks with Iran on Monday to
try to end a decade-long stand-off over Tehran's atomic work and
avert the threat of a new war in the Middle East. Western
countries suspect Iran's atomic work is aimed at developing
arms, while Tehran says its programme is for peaceful purposes.
WALKING TIGHTROPE
UANI, which includes former U.S. ambassadors on its board
and is funded by private donations, had said GL's cover for
IRISL was in violation of EU sanctions. UANI, which seeks to
prevent Iran getting nuclear weapons, had also pressured Bureau
Veritas before the French firm stopped its Iran cover.
IRISL has been on a Western blacklist of sanctioned entities
for a number of years, while NITC faces the prospect of
potential sanctions after the U.S. senate passed a bill last
month that aims to target Iran's biggest tanker operator.
GL said it had always been fully compliant with EU and
German requirements and had pursued a "very diligent and careful
policy" in relation to its activities with Iranian firms.
"Your allegations have already caused severe damage to our
reputation as a credible and trustworthy organisation and could
cause even further damage," GL said in the letter.
Mark Wallace, UANI's chief executive and a former U.S.
ambassador, welcomed GL's decision.
"The shipping industry is now set to help deny the Iranian
regime critical access to global trade and seaborne crude oil
exports," Wallace said in a statement.
"GL is absolutely correct in stating that working with the
Iranian regime is badly damaging to a corporation's good name
and reputation," he added.
There are more than 50 agencies that classify vessels, but
not all are members of the International Association of
Classification Societies, which classifies more than 90 percent
of the world's merchant fleet and includes GL, Bureau Veritas,
Lloyd's Register and Det Norske Veritas.
It is likely that Iran is already securing cover from
Asia-based classification societies, shipping industry sources
said.
NITC lost its ship insurance cover from European providers
last year due to the sanctions. A senior NITC official said last
week it had $1 billion in alternative ship insurance cover,
especially from private Iranian firm Kish P&I, to keep its fleet
on the water.
The NITC official added that it also had alternative ship
classification cover, without giving further details.
