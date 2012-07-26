By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, July 26 An Iranian-led shipping
venture is close to collapse after struggling to steer its oil
tankers and dry bulk vessels past tightening Western sanctions,
a senior company official said on Thursday.
Negotiations are underway between partners Shipping Corp of
India and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines
(IRISL) on how to split the fleet and assets of Irano Hind
Shipping, and whether the nearly 40-year-old joint venture will
be shut down or not.
Western sanctions aimed at pressuring Tehran to halt its
disputed nuclear programme prohibit U.S. and European companies
from doing business with Irano Hind Shipping due to its links
with state-owned IRISL.
"Under the sanctions, we were finding it more and more
difficult to employ these ships. So the decision was to split
the assets," SCI's Chairman S. Hajara told Reuters by phone from
Germany.
"Nothing has been settled yet on what will happen to the
company. We are still working on it."
He said the assets of the venture, which includes four crude
oil tankers and four dry bulk carriers, would be split according
to the shares held by the parent companies. India's largest
shipping firm, SCI, owns a 49 percent stake in the venture,
while IRISL holds the remaining 51 percent.
The break-up is unlikely to have much of an impact for SCI
nor IRISL, analysts said.
"Irano Hind was more of a political baby. The sanctions have
in a way helped to discontinue it," said Shashank Kulkarni,
secretary general of Indian Private Ports and Terminals
Association.
"Business wise it didn't matter much to Shipping Corp of
India."
SCI joins other Indian companies trying to distance
themselves from Tehran. Indian refiners have cut oil purchases
from Iran by more than a fifth, enough to win a waiver from U.S.
financial sanctions.
