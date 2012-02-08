LONDON Feb 8 Danish shipping and oil company A.P. Moller-Maersk's has suspended new oil tanker deals with Iran due to European Union sanctions which will embargo imports of oil from the Islamic Republic into the bloc, a senior Maersk official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"As of 24 Jan 2012, all new fixtures involving Iran and all carriages of products with Iranian origin have been suspended," said Henrik Ramskov, chief operating officer with Maersk Tankers a unit of the Maersk group and one of the world's top tanker operators.

"Existing spot fixtures, single voyages concluded prior to 23 Jan 2012 and other obligations entered into before 23 Jan 2012 will also continue to be performed within the framework of the exemption set out in the Decision of the EU Council," he said.

The EU on Jan 23 banned imports of oil from Iran. European oil companies will be forced to sever all dealings in Iran crude by July. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul)