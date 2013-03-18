* NITC fleet seen vital channel for Iran oil exports
* Sanctions hurting Iran's economy
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, March 18 Iran's NITC has replaced Hamid
Behbahani, a former minister and ally of President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, as head of the state tanker company, Mehr news
agency reported, just over a year after he was appointed.
National Iranian Tanker Company, which has a fleet with a
carrying capacity of at least 72 million barrels of oil, has
been blacklisted by the West as part of tougher sanctions
against Iran over its disputed nuclear programme.
Mehr on Saturday said: "Hamid Behbahani was dismissed as the
managing director of the National Iranian Tanker Company. Based
on a decision by the managing board of the National Iranian
Tanker Company, Ali Akbar Safa'ie has replaced Hamid Behbahani."
NITC officials were not immediately available for comment on
Monday.
Mehr, which did not give a reason for Behbahani's departure,
said Safa'ie had previously been an NITC board member. Mehr
added that Safa'ie had also held the post of ports and maritime
director general of Hormozgan province in southern Iran.
Behbahani took the helm in January 2012 replacing industry
veteran Mohammad Souri, who had been NITC's boss for 26 years.
Behbahani, formerly Iran's road and transportation minister
told Reuters in Feb. 2012 he had been picked for his experience
and denied he was a political appointee.
Ahmadinejad, whose second and final term in office ends in
June, has increasingly fallen foul of more conservative elements
within Iran's establishment and has faced political opposition
over his economic policies.
Since the last election, the economy has suffered from
sanctions. Prices of basic foodstuffs and fuel have risen as
subsidies have been cut, while the oil exports that make up the
bulk of Iran's income have fallen dramatically.
"The political fight is not just about the presidency," said
Scott Lucas, a specialist on Iran at Birmingham University.
"People are scrambling to get control of key ministries and
key agencies right now and that includes I suspect NITC."
The EU has imposed an outright ban on ship insurance
provision. The exit from Iran of top providers of ship
certification, vital for ports access, and the de-flagging from
international registries of vessels have added to operational
challenges for Iranian shipping firms like NITC.
In another blow to Iran, the U.S. last week imposed
sanctions on NITC's Iranian ship insurer Kish P&I and its
reinsurer Bimeh Markazi-Central Insurance of Iran.
"NITC was a well run company but it has increasingly become
a puppet in a bigger oil game now," a ship industry source said.
"As the shutters have closed, less is really known about what is
happening inside NITC now."
Reuters reported last month that Iran was using old tankers
operated by foreign middlemen to help transport its crude.
Western sources had told Reuters NITC was involved in
ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian oil with the foreign vessels.
Last week Washington imposed financial sanctions on a Greek
businessman it said secretly operated the shipping network on
behalf of Tehran.
"This covert trade shows the lengths Iran is having to go to
in order to get their oil out. They will find a way and that
puts NITC once again in centre stage," the ship industry source
said.
(Additional reporting by Zahra Hosseinian in Zurich; editing by
James Jukwey)