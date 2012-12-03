DUBAI Dec 3 Iranian legislators are to visit
Tehran's Evin prison and look into the case of an imprisoned
lawyer on hunger strike there amid concerns over her
deteriorating condition, Iranian media reported on Sunday.
Nasrin Sotoudeh, a lawyer and human rights activist, is
serving a six-year jail sentence after being arrested in
September 2010 on suspicion of spreading propaganda and
conspiring to harm state security.
Sotoudeh began a hunger strike on Oct. 17, according to the
International Campaign for Human Rights in Iran (ICHRI), in
protest against a travel ban placed on her young daughter and
authorities' limits on visits with her family.
The parliamentary committee has decided to visit Evin, where
Sotoudeh is being held, to determine if conditions there conform
to the law, legislator Mohammad Hassan Asfari told the Iranian
Labour News Agency (ILNA) on Sunday.
"If the stories regarding Ms. Sotoudeh are true, we will
request an explanation from (the justice minister)," Asfari was
quoted as saying by ILNA.
The committee would intervene in the case if Sotoudeh's
claims were genuine but would do nothing if her actions were to
"create a controversy", Asfari added.
Reza Khandan, Sotoudeh's husband, told Reuters in an email
on Monday that he welcomed the parliament's visit to Evin.
"In this situation of silence and ignorance and indifference
on the part of those involved, this is good news," he said. "My
wife has a clear condition for stopping her hunger strike, and
that is the suspension of the judiciary's case against our
daughter ... this is a legal request."
Khandan said he had visited Sotoudeh on Sunday and was
seriously concerned about her health. Fellow prisoners have told
him her body will no longer even accept fluids, Khandan said.
"Most likely in the next few days they will have to take her
to the hospital," Khandan said.
On hunger strike for nearly 50 days, Sotoudeh has had severe
weight loss and has had to be taken to the prison infirmary
several times, according to ICHRI.
Sotoudeh and Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi were awarded the
European Union's Sakharov prize for human rights and freedom of
thought last month.
She has defended journalists and rights activists, including
Iranian Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi and Dutch national Zahra
Bahrami, who was hanged in January 2011 on drug trafficking
charges.
On Friday the United States demanded that Iran free
Sotoudeh, and sharply criticised Iranian authorities for their
treatment of her.