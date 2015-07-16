SEOUL, July 16 South Korea's export credit agency pledged on Thursday to provide financial support to Korean firms trying to secure business in Iran, as industrial countries jockey to enter the market after the nuclear deal.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) said in a statement it could offer project financing, loans and credit and was also seeking to secure a memorandum of understanding with Tehran on building 10 hospitals in the country.

The bank said before sanctions were in place it had offered financial support for industries such as construction and shipbuilding.

"We can use our previous financial networks and experience lending and providing credits for major projects and effectively support firms entering the Iranian market," it said in a statement.

Iran and six major world powers on Tuesday reached a nuclear deal under which the sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations are set to be lifted in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.

South Korea is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian crude and the bank said it could support Korean firms looking to secure a slice of $31 billion of gas and $25 billion of oil projects being offered by Iran this year.

Iran is currently South Korea's third-biggest export market in the Middle East.

South Korean Steel firm POSCO said on Wednesday that it had been in touch with several Iranian firms on potential business tie ups.

The nuclear deal could also offer opportunities for South Korean builders, such as GS Engineering & Construction Corp , which have seen sluggish demand in the Middle East, the industry's biggest market.

Although the deal will not be a reality until parties such as the U.S. Congress formally approve it, that is not stopping some governments and companies scrambling to get an edge.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel plans to fly to Iran on Sunday in a bid to tap the new trading opportunities, and the German industry associations said on Tuesday exports to Iran could quadruple in the next few years. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)