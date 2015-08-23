SEOUL Aug 23 South Korean government and
corporate officials are visiting Iran this week to hunt out
possible deals in the oil, gas and construction industries since
an agreement was reached to lift sanctions on Tehran.
Iran is targeting oil and gas projects worth $185 billion by
2020, after reaching a nuclear deal last month with six major
world powers, under which sanctions set by the United States,
the European Union and the United Nations are due to be lifted.
The sanctions are unlikely to be removed until next year,
however, as the deal requires approval by the U.S. Congress.
Nuclear inspectors must also confirm Iran is complying with the
deal.
South Korean deputy trade minister Woo Tae-hee visits the
Islamic nation on Sunday and Monday, accompanied by officials of
his ministry and state-run oil, gas and resources firms, the
ministry of trade, industry and energy said on Sunday.
"We plan to highlight the capability of our firms for major
projects with which the Iranian government seeks to rebuild
infrastructure, diversify industries and develop energy fields
in the post-sanctions era," the ministry said in a statement.
Woo will also visit Qatar on August 25, it added.
South Korean minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
Yoo Il-ho is also visiting Iran, as well as Algeria and Malta,
from August 21 to 29, the ministry has said.
Officials of public and private companies are accompanying
the minister to Iran, once the sixth largest market in terms of
orders won by South Korean builders before Seoul joined
international sanctions on Tehran, the statement added.
"The delegation will discuss possible deals and continue
talks in the second half of this year, as we need to prepare for
actual business deals to be made next year," a source at South
Korea's energy ministry told Reuters by telephone.
OPEC member Iran has the world's largest gas reserves and is
fourth on the global list of top oil reserves holders. It
outlined plans last month to rebuild key industries and trade
relations following the nuclear agreement.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)