DUBAI Aug 8 Iran has constructed a
rocket-launching site that could be used for testing ballistic
missiles, a report from a military intelligence publication said
on Thursday.
Satellite imagery analysed by Jane's Intelligence Review
showed extensive construction over the last three years at a
site of what Jane's says is a launch tower and pad, an area to
prepare rockets for launch and an administration and support
section.
The Islamic Republic has pursued ambitious goals to develop
its space programme in recent years. In January this year it
demonstrated its missile delivery systems by launching a live
monkey into space and returning it safely, officials said.
Western countries are concerned that long-range ballistic
technology used to propel Iranian satellites into orbit could be
put to delivering nuclear warheads.
Assertions about the site, near the town of Shahrud some 100
km (62 miles) northeast of Tehran, come weeks after Iranian
officials said they would inaugurate a new space centre to
launch satellites.
Jane's says the Shahrud site is one of three that will
ultimately serve Iran's space programme.
"Imagery analysis of the Shahrud site suggests it will be a
strategic facility used to test ballistic missiles, leaving the
other two sites free to handle Iran's ambitious programme of
satellite launches," said Jane's editor Matthew Clements.
Iranian officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Iran's efforts to develop and test ballistic missiles and
build a space launch capability have contributed to Israeli
calls for pre-emptive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and
billions of dollars of U.S. ballistic missile defence spending.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)